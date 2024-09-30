Mauritius: Malagasy President Rajoelina Reaches Mauritius

A delegation led by the President of the Republic of Madagascar, Mr Andry Rajoelina, reached Mauritius, this evening and was greeted by the Attorney General, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Maneesh Gobin.

President Rajoelina will be attending the cérémonie de passation pour le poste de Secrétaire Général de la Commission de l'Océan Indien, which will be held at the Hilton Hotel in Flic-en-Flac on 30 September 2024.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will also be present at the cérémonie de passation pour le poste de Secrétaire Général de la Commission de l'Océan Indien.