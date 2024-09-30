Africa: The Crucial Connection Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Saint Lucia — Climate change is driving a mental health crisis and accelerating eco-anxiety. Dr. Emma Lawrance is leading Climate Cares, Imperial College London, a centre dedicated to research on climate change in mental health. The researcher spoke to IPS about the need to address this growing concern.

"Young people today are growing up with enormous uncertainty about their future. Climate change is a major driver of that uncertainty, but we weren't talking enough about how the climate crisis impacts mental health," researcher Dr. Emma Lawrance told IPS from her family home in Australia.

With sombre news at every climate report and an era defined by increasing eco-anxiety, Lawrance is leading research into a pressing yet under-explored area: the intersection of climate change and mental health. As the Mental Health Lead at the Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London, Lawrance's unique career path--from physics and neuroscience to mental health advocacy--is putting a spotlight on the deeply intertwined nature of human well-being and the planet's health.

"I've always had a deep connection to nature," Lawrance told IPS, reminiscing about her upbringing in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia. "Growing up with trees, koalas, and birds, it was always clear to me that we're not separate from nature. Our health and well-being are intimately connected to the well-being of the planet."

Lawrance also worked in science communication and was part of a science circus, traveling around Australia, performing in schools, and embracing the opportunity to visit remote, indigenous communities.

Her early love of the natural world drove her academic interests in physics and chemistry, where she understood the dangers of burning fossil fuels and their catastrophic effects on the climate. But her journey didn't stop at environmental science; it wound through the complexities of mental health, a field shaped both by personal experience and her academic research.

In her teenage years, she faced mental illness firsthand, a period that profoundly shaped her worldview and motivated her to co-found It Gets Brighter, a youth mental health charity. This initiative, she explains, was about offering young people a platform to share and hear stories of hope, letting those struggling know they are not alone.

"I felt that mental health and social connection were critical, especially during periods of uncertainty, which my neuroscience research later supported," she says. During her graduate studies at Oxford, Lawrance's work explored how the brain processes uncertainty and how mental health conditions, like anxiety, can alter decision-making. "When we're missing critical information, it changes how we approach decisions, and anxiety often worsens those effects."

At Imperial College London, her work increasingly focused on the growing mental health crisis among young people. As emotional distress, anxiety, and depression rates surged, Lawrance saw a glaring gap in the conversation: climate anxiety.

Lawrance's research highlights a vicious cycle: the climate crisis exacerbates mental health issues, and those struggling with psychological distress may find it harder to engage in climate action. "People need psychological resilience to face these challenges. But the stress and anxiety stemming from climate change, such as the trauma of witnessing environmental destruction, can undermine that very resilience."

Her work came to the forefront during the Connecting Climate Minds global event in Barbados this year. It was a landmark event that brought together experts, activists, and policymakers from across the globe to discuss the intersection of climate change and mental health. One of the key takeaways from the event, according to Lawrance, is the need to invest in community-based mental health support, especially in areas most affected by climate change.

"What often determines whether someone thrives or struggles under climate-related stress is the strength of their community. Building resilient communities not only helps individuals cope but also equips them to take action."

Policy Action

Lawrance is calling on lawmakers to focus on creating systems that address the intertwined nature of climate and mental health. "There needs to be more awareness about the connections between the health of people and the health of the planet. Policymakers need to recognize that promoting environmental sustainability and mental health resilience go hand in hand."

One striking example of this is the growing issue of extreme heat, which not only affects physical health but can also have profound psychological impacts, particularly for people with pre-existing mental health conditions. "In many parts of the world, people are essentially trapped in their homes due to extreme heat, which places an enormous burden on their mental health," she explains. "Policymakers need to factor this into their public health responses, ensuring that communities are equipped with the resources and information to manage both the physical and mental health impacts."

As Lawrance looks to the future, she remains hopeful. The connections forged at the Barbados event and through her ongoing work at Imperial College London offer a blueprint for addressing the twin crises of climate change and mental health.

"We need to invest in connection--across policy, communities, and regions. There are already so many great initiatives happening, but they need to be scaled up and brought out of their silos. The solutions are there, but we need to bring people together to make them happen."

Lawrance is at the forefront of this vital conversation, and as climate anxiety grows, her work offers both a warning and a call to action--mental health is inextricably linked to the health of the planet. The conversation needs to be amplified.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau