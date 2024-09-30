Zimbabwe: 5 Killed After Vehicle Ploughs Into Pedestrians Walking On Roadside

IN a heart-wrenching incident, five pedestrians walking on the roadside were killed after a speeding vehicle veered off the road and struck them.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred Saturday along the Harare-Mukumbura road in Mashonaland Central province.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on September 28, 2024 at around 1604 hours at the 90 kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura road in which five people were killed.

"A Nissan Primeira vehicle with one passenger on board hit six pedestrians who were walking along the road after the vehicle had veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof.

"As a result, three pedestrians died on the spot and two died upon admission at Bindura Hospital," said Nyathi.

It is reported that another pedestrian and a passenger in the Nissan Primeira vehicle were injured and admitted at Bindura Hospital.