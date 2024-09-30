Zimbabwe: Manondo Regains Lead in Golden Boot Award Race

WILLIAM Manondo's bid to win the 2024 Golden Boot award remains on track as he was on target again Sunday in his team's 1-1 draw against Yadah at Rufaro Stadium.

Manondo's goal saw him taking his tally to 12, one ahead of Yadah Stars forward Khama Billiat and Highlanders' Lynoth Chikuhwa, who remained stuck on 11 goals after matchday 29.

The former Harare City striker will be hoping to win the Golden Boot award for the second time following to the first one he scooped in 2022 while playing for CAPS United.

Nicknamed Mr Chibuku, Manondo almost retained the award last year only to finish the season with 10 goals, three less than Ngezi Platinum Stars' Takunda Benhura, who won the gong with 13 goals.

Talking of Sunday's match, Manondo benefitted from a free kick to score a header before Yadah Stars equalized in the second half.

Elsewhere in Mutare, Manica Diamonds' lack of consistency continued as they played a 0-0 draw against Bikita Minerals while Tel One beats Chegutu Pirates 1-0 at Baobab stadium.

In Bulawayo, Chicken Inn registered a 2-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs.

Matchday 29 Results

Saturday

FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders

Herentals 1-2 Dynamos

Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 Simba Bhora

Arenel Movers 0-0 Hwange

ZPC Kariba 0-1 Green Fuel

Sunday

CAPS United 1-1 Yadah Stars

Bikita Minerals 0-0 Manica Diamonds

Chegutu Pirates 0-1 Tel One

Chicken Inn 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs