Zimbabwe: Manondo Regains Lead in Golden Boot Award Race

30 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

WILLIAM Manondo's bid to win the 2024 Golden Boot award remains on track as he was on target again Sunday in his team's 1-1 draw against Yadah at Rufaro Stadium.

Manondo's goal saw him taking his tally to 12, one ahead of Yadah Stars forward Khama Billiat and Highlanders' Lynoth Chikuhwa, who remained stuck on 11 goals after matchday 29.

The former Harare City striker will be hoping to win the Golden Boot award for the second time following to the first one he scooped in 2022 while playing for CAPS United.

Nicknamed Mr Chibuku, Manondo almost retained the award last year only to finish the season with 10 goals, three less than Ngezi Platinum Stars' Takunda Benhura, who won the gong with 13 goals.

Talking of Sunday's match, Manondo benefitted from a free kick to score a header before Yadah Stars equalized in the second half.

Elsewhere in Mutare, Manica Diamonds' lack of consistency continued as they played a 0-0 draw against Bikita Minerals while Tel One beats Chegutu Pirates 1-0 at Baobab stadium.

In Bulawayo, Chicken Inn registered a 2-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs.

Matchday 29 Results

Saturday

FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders

Herentals 1-2 Dynamos

Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 Simba Bhora

Arenel Movers 0-0 Hwange

ZPC Kariba 0-1 Green Fuel

Sunday

CAPS United 1-1 Yadah Stars

Bikita Minerals 0-0 Manica Diamonds

Chegutu Pirates 0-1 Tel One

Chicken Inn 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.