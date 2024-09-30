Africa: Today's Challenges Are 'Opportunities for Transformation', Somali Leader Tells UN

In his address to the UN General Assembly's annual debate, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of Somalia highlighted the multitude of challenges facing the world today, including transnational conflicts, humanitarian crises, and the existential threat of climate change.

Underscoring the theme of this year's Assembly session, he said that these challenges come with "an opportunity for transformation" that can only be realized through "closer cooperation, collective resolve, and an unwavering commitment to the principles of humanity and multilateralism."

The Prime Minister addressed the urgency of escalating global conflicts, notably the humanitarian crises in Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine. Denouncing the violence in Sudan, where ongoing conflict has displaced millions and led to severe food insecurity, he urged a cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians, emphasizing the need for humanitarian access and inclusive dialogue.

Turning to Gaza, Mr. Barre said, "The ongoing conflict has not only destroyed the physical infrastructure of Gaza but has also crushed the hopes of an entire generation," and called for an unconditional ceasefire and the lifting of the inhumane blockade, advocating for a political process that respects the rights of the Palestinian people.

He also addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine, again calling for a ceasefire and adherence to international humanitarian law. He stressed the importance of dialogue to achieve a lasting political settlement and prevent further escalation.

The Prime Minister noted that while global conflicts demand attention, regional threats should not be overlooked, particularly highlighting the threats posed by Ethiopia's recent actions, which he described as violations of Somalia's territorial integrity. He condemned Ethiopia's attempts to annex parts of Somalia and called for international support to uphold Somalia's sovereignty.

He went on to emphasize the critical need for sustainable funding for peacekeeping, particularly in Somalia, where African Union forces have played a vital role in combating terrorism. He urged the international community to support innovative funding solutions to ensure the success of these missions.

Climate change was another focal point of Mr. Barre's address. He highlighted the severe impacts of climate change on Somalia, including droughts and floods. He noted, "For many developing countries, the reality is that the complex bureaucracy, rigid criteria, and lack of necessary resources often stand in the way of receiving the help they so desperately need" and called for simplified access to international funds to help vulnerable nations build resilience.

Mr. Barre also advocated for reforming the UN Security Council to better reflect today's geopolitical realities, supporting the 'Ezulwini Consensus' for a more inclusive Council. He also called for reforms in international financial institutions to create a more equitable global economy, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency.

Highlighting Somalia's progress, PM Barre celebrated recent milestones, including the completion of debt relief and accession to the East African Community, and emphasized Somalia's potential for economic growth and development, citing natural resources and a strategic location for trade.

