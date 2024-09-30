Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Confers With Malagasy President Rajoelina

The Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, met with the President of the Republic of Madagascar, Mr Andry Rajoelina, this evening, for a one-on-one meeting in Flic en Flac. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Attorney General, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Maneesh Gobin.

President Rajoelina is currently on an official visit in Mauritius to attend the handing over ceremony for the position of Secretary-General of the Indian Ocean Commission, scheduled for 30 September 2024 at the Hilton Hotel in Flic-en-Flac.