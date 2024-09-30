Namibia Shortlisted for 2024 World Trade Promotion Organization Awards

Namibia has been selected as a finalist for the World Trade Promotion Organization (WTPO) Awards 2024, as announced by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB).

Organised by the International Trade Centre (ITC), these awards celebrate Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) that excel in innovative strategies to empower small businesses in the global marketplace through effective trade development practices.

The awards further celebrate excellence in providing trade support to MSMEs, ensuring their ability to thrive in international markets.

Namibia's application was facilitated by the NIPDB), and focused specifically on the interventions that promote the growth and development of MSMEs in Namibia.

The ITC announced this week that the NIPDB has been selected as one of eight finalists worldwide, nominated in the category "Best Initiative to Ensure that Trade is Inclusive and Sustainable", for the Know2Grow High Potential Pool Programme.

The other nominee in this category is ApexBrazil.

The High Potential Pool is an initiative that was developed to support the growth of export-ready MSMEs by providing them with export-focused capacity building, market access platforms, and global scaling opportunities.

By participating in this programme, businesses receive the necessary tools and resources to effectively compete in foreign markets, contributing not only to their individual growth but also to the broader Namibian economy.

The awards jury, chaired by ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton, praised this year's finalists for their adaptability and innovation.

"It's clear from the quality of the entries received for this year's Awards how trade promotion organisations are adapting their services to meet the rapidly changing needs of small businesses," she said.

"These finalists were selected by their peers for their innovation and excellence in trade development

services."

The winners of the WTPO Awards 2024 will be announced on 1 October, during an official ceremony hosted by the International Trade Centre.