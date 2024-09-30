Sudanese Armed Forces Denies UAE Accusation On Bombing Its Ambassador's Residence

30 September 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port-Sudan — The General Command of the Armed Forces issued a statement on Monday, published on the Facebook page of its official spokesman, condemning and denying the allegations made by the United Arab (UAE) on the Armed Forces bombing to the residence of its ambassador in Khartoum.

The Armed Forces affirmed that it does not target the headquarters of diplomatic missions or the headquarters and facilities of international or voluntary organizations, nor does it use them as military bases or loot their contents, but these shameful and cowardly acts are carried out by the terrorist militia of the Dagalo, which is supported to commit these acts by countries known to the world, and continues to commit them in full view of countries and international organizations.

The Sudanese Armed Forces stressed that it do not carry out these cowardly acts and does not violate international law, but rather targets the locations of the outlaw militias, and this is this its right to defend the entity of the Sudanese state.

