THE relationship between Chinese-owned extractive companies and communities in Zimbabwe has become increasingly unfriendly, adversarial and fraught with mistrust and deep suspicion.

There is overwhelming evidence of outright disdain and disregard for the cultural sensitivities of host communities by the Chinese investors.

This is contained in a damning report by Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) titled, "Investments or Plunder; An Assessment of the Impacts of Chinese Investments in Zimbabwe's Extractive Sector", launched last Friday in Harare.

The dossier has unearthed shocking details of how the Chinese investors are allegedly extracting the country's minerals leaving a trail of destruction on the land, exposing locals to health hazards, violation of labour rights and sexual abuse of women, especially house helpers.

The report's research focused on the environmental, social and cultural, economic, and community beneficiation impacts of the Chinese investments in the country, including labour rights.

China is Zimbabwe' biggest trading partner with 90% control of mining space in the country, but distress calls have been made to CNRG daily on alleged violations of employee rights, which include women being forced into abusive sexual relationships with the Chinese employers.

More than 4 000 gold deposits and platinum, chrome, lithium, coal, diamonds and others are scattered around the country.

In his speech during the report launch, CNRG director Farai Maguwu said there are incessant complaints coming through from various communities.

"Everyday, we are receiving distress calls from different mining communities where Chinese are blasting mountains.

"Our goal is to defend the communities affected by the extractive industry and the current model being pursued by our friends from the East is not pleasing."

Government embarked on a 'Look East Policy' in 2003 that attracted Chinese investors to Zimbabwe after sanctions were imposed on the country by the West.

Maguwu said the Zimbabwe Investment Development Authority (ZIDA) signed contracts with 121 investors worth US$2.79 billion and the country should not be struggling with liquidity.

"Our economy should be functioning but today, as no district has been spared, there is no value addition because minerals are being taken to China for processing.

"Chinese investors are pegging everywhere in rural villages, schools, mountains and farms," added Maguwu.

He said Zimbabweans were speaking about the Chinese investments and how they have affected their communities, exposing them to health hazards as in most cases their river or dam waters were polluted with chemicals such as mercury, but authorities had accused CNRG of playing to geo-politics game.

"Let us debunk the view that the Chinese have destroyed mountains such as the Dangamvura Sacred and Boterekwa mountains which are fast disappearing.

"It is not us CNRG, but all Zimbabweans are concerned, sadly the Chinese do not want to talk or engage," Maguwu told guests.

Tracy Mafa, giving the report findings, said the licensing of Chinese companies was shoddy without proper registration resulting in hundreds of the Chinese having been deported.

She said some chiefs, village heads and politicians were also being bribed in areas like Mutoko, Buhera and Bikita.

"There have been superficial engagements such as trips, houses built for the traditional leaders, groceries being bought for them. EIA processes were being ignored. In Shurugwi and Mazowe, water sources were polluted," Mafa said.

In some areas, she reported villagers had been displaced without compensation leaving communities poorer than they were before the Chinese investors came into play.

The report findings showed that some villagers working for Chinese companies were getting a salary less than US$250 per month, working under inhumane conditions and exposed to cruelty by the foreigners.

"Employees are given short contracts with no benefits. Blacks are exploited and ill-treated with no compensation to those injured."

Mafa attributed most of the exploitation to lack of education amongst the villagers and corruption on the part of politicians, who were benefiting at the expense of communities.

A National Mining Workers Union (NMWUZ) representative said women working as house helpers in Chinese set-ups were subjected to dehumanising ill-treatment such as emptying buckets of Chinese bosses' excretes.

He said a young man (20) was shot in Shurugwi by a Chinese employer and he could have challenges in having kids or working due to injuries sustained.

"Workers work from 6am to 6pm. Their skin changes in colour as is happening in Hwange. People are being cooked while working without proper protective clothing. We have a second colonisation of Africa taking place."

A Mutoko villager where granite stone is mined in Mashonaland East province, Julia Nyakapoto alluded to the challenges being faced by the people in her area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"People in my community will die of respiratory problems; roads are not maintained and there is no respect for workers. All promises made by the Chinese companies have not been fulfilled. Some villagers were displaced without any compensation.

"We are now poorer than we were before these companies came to our area," Nyakapoto said.

Pastor Makawa of Shurugwi said, "Chinese came to war with Zimbabweans. Shurugwi might become a desert within six months. We do not want Chinese in Shurugwi anymore."

Tashinga Zamba of ZIMCODD said there should be a framework to court and allow foreign investment.

"We are attracting the wrong investors. There should be a legal framework to decide for us in any sector in terms of regulation.

The report highlighted that good governance watchdogs observed that China negotiates unfair deals that exploit African governments relative weaknesses and foster corruption and wasteful decision making.

Last week Parliament said the much-awaited Mines and Mining Development Bill (H.B.5, 2024) proofs were transmitted to printers for production of hard copies and gazetting.