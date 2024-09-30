Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Ethiopia Intensifying Urban Farming As Part of Sustainable Urban Livelihood Strategy

30 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored that Ethiopia has been intensifying urban farming as part of its sustainable urban livelihood strategy.

In a social media post the Prime Minister stated that: "When we intensified urban farming in Ethiopia as part of a sustainable urban livelihood strategy, we did so with a clear understanding of its transformative potential."

Premier Abiy added that urban farming not only boosts the agricultural sector but also drives the urban economy and creates jobs.

"It enhances national food security, supports urban development, and connects consumers directly to local farms," he stressed.

Ethiopia is maximizing productivity while minimizing environmental impact by using space more efficiently through practices like vertical farming and utilizing recycled materials, Abiy elaborated.

"Across the country, these initiatives are already showing impressive results, proving the power of urban farming to reshape our cities and strengthen our economy," the Premier lauded.

He called on those already engaged to further intensify their efforts and encourage others to take part in this growing movement for a more sustainable urban future.

