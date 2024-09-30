South Africa: Weather Service Warns of Light Snow Conditions

30 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of disruptive snowfall which is expected over the Cape Winelands, Cederberg, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Central and Little Karoo mountains of the Western Cape as well as the southern high ground of Namakwa District on Monday.

The closure of the following mountain passes is likely: Swartberg, Franschhoek, Hex River, Ouberg and Katbakkies.

"Snowfall accumulation of between 5-10 cm is expected, with possible low-level or ground snowfall especially over the southern high ground of the Northern Cape and the Cape Winelands and Central Karoo municipalities (Western Cape). There is also a possibility of 20 cm accumulation of snowfall over the Matroosberg mountain range," SAWS said on Sunday.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, loss of vulnerable livestock and crops can be expected as well as risk of hypothermia in humans due to the very cold conditions.

Traffic disruptions and vehicle accidents are highly likely due to icy roads, said the service.

"Disruption to services is also possible. Some communities may be temporarily inaccessible.

"The possibility of snowfall over Ubuntu Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, could result in the isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops."

SAWS said the light snow may lead to icy roads and non-major passes being closed for a short time.

"KwaZulu-Natal can expect scattered to widespread showers and thunder showers. This will result in disruptive rain leading to localised flooding in the south-eastern parts of the province. The rain accumulation expected is around 20 to 50 mm.

"Localised flooding of susceptible settlements, both formal and informal, roads, low lying areas and low bridges is possible. Major roads could be affected but can be used with increased travel time.

"Poor driving conditions on dirt roads. Minor vehicle accidents are possible, due to poor visibility and slippery roads. Localised mudslides, rockfall and soil erosion is possible," SAWS said.

