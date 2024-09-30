Namibia to Learn From Cutting-Edge Industrialists Such As Elon Musk

Namibia continues to demonstrate its commitment to green industrialization by engaging with world-leading innovators such as Elon Musk, Founder of Tesla. Recently, during a high-level meeting in New York, Namibia's Green Hydrogen Commissioner and Economic Advisor to the President, James Mnyupe, alongside H.E Dr Nangolo Mbumba, met with Musk to discuss Tesla's Energy Master Plan.

This groundbreaking plan envisions a fully electrified and sustainable future, including repowering the grid with renewables, advancing hydrogen production, and scaling up sustainable energy economies.

Tesla's model for transitioning to renewable energy aligns closely with Namibia's own Green Industrialization Blueprint, which emphasizes the country's rich potential in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and critical raw minerals.

Namibia's blueprint shares core principles with Musk's vision, and the nation is eager to continue learning from pioneering industrialists like Musk to accelerate its green energy ambitions.

Engaging on the Global Stage

Namibia's participation in high-profile events, such as the Namibia Green Hydrogen Forum hosted by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) in collaboration with the United Nations Department for Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), has further elevated the country's global standing.

The forum brought together global leaders in green hydrogen, highlighting the investment opportunities available in Namibia as it seeks to become a key player in the global energy transition.

James Mnyupe, alongside Namibia's Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. Tom Alweendo, and NIPDB Chief Executive, Nangula Uaandja, presented Namibia's promising green hydrogen prospects and its strategic role in the energy transition.

International investors and industry experts, including Paddy Padmanathan of Zhero Molecules and David Posen of TriFi Capital Solutions, echoed the country's potential to develop competitive industries around green hydrogen.

Strategic Alliances for Mineral Security

Mnyupe also participated in the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) Forum, a critical platform for ensuring sustainable mineral supply chains essential for green energy development. The MSP Forum, co-hosted by the United States and the European Union, highlighted Namibia's vital role in securing the minerals necessary for a clean energy future, reaffirming its position as a key global partner in the energy transition.

Namibia's representation at such forums underscores the nation's resolve to leverage its natural resources and strategic position for a sustainable future. The country's collaborative approach to engaging with global industrialists, investors,

and policymakers ensure that Namibia remains at the forefront of green hydrogen innovation and mineral security.

Namibia's willingness to collaborate and learn from leaders like Elon Musk and others in the global energy transition highlights its ambition to, not only participate but to lead in the emerging green economy.