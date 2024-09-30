Uganda: Unicef and WFP Unveil Eco-Friendly Joint Office in Uganda

Kampala — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) have today inaugurated a new eco-friendly joint office complex on Mbuya Hill, Kampala, marking a significant milestone in their partnership to serve vulnerable communities in Uganda. Built on 2.6 acres, the new eco-friendly office space is designed with sustainability at its core. Around 80 per cent of the building's energy needs will be met through solar power, reflecting both agencies' commitment to environmental stewardship. The building also features water recycling, rainwater harvesting and sewage treatment initiatives, and energy-efficient designs to maximise natural light.

"The UN remains committed to delivering critical services to those most in need in Uganda," said Susan Ngongi Namondo, UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda. "This joint office is a testament to our commitment to collaboration, maximising resources, and delivering impactful services to the people of Uganda."

The office complex also includes amenities to support staff well-being such as a wellness centre, green spaces, and gender-sensitive facilities like breastfeeding rooms. A conference facility and multiple creative spaces are also included to encourage cross-sector collaboration and innovation.

"This new eco-friendly office demonstrates WFP's commitment to environmental sustainability, the well-being of our employees, and the strength of partnership. By working together, we are better equipped to meet both the immediate and long-term needs of vulnerable communities in Uganda," said Abdirahman Meygag, WFP's Country Director in Uganda.

This building project, which began with a ground-breaking ceremony on 13 December 2022 has contributed to Uganda's economy through local procurement of construction materials, technical services, and the creation of around 200 jobs, including employment opportunities for women and youth.

"This new climate-smart office building is more than just a workspace; it is a symbol of our commitment to building a sustainable future for the next generation. By investing in eco-friendly infrastructure, we are demonstrating to the children of today that their future matters. This building embodies our responsibility to protect not only the most vulnerable, but also the environment they will inherit," said Munir Safieldin, UNICEF Representative to Uganda.

A tree-planting ceremony will follow the inauguration, symbolising UNICEF's and WFP's commitment to sustainability. Staff are expected to transition to the new premises before the end of the year.