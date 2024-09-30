Uganda: Pastor Bugingo Hails Gen Salim Saleh for Kapeka Transformation

Preaching to his congregation in Bwaise, Pastor Bugingo expressed his admiration for the work being done at Kapeka, comparing its development to that of industrial mega-projects abroad.

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries has commended General Salim Saleh for transforming Kapeka into a bustling industrial park that he says is providing employment to Uganda's youth.

Preaching to his congregation in Bwaise, Pastor Bugingo expressed his admiration for the work being done at Kapeka, comparing its development to that of industrial mega-projects abroad.

"What was the point of asking him to go back to school? For what value?" Bugingo asked, questioning the relevance of academic qualifications in the face of Saleh's achievements.

"Every project he takes on is impressive, and there's no reason he should have been pressured to return to school when his work speaks for itself."

Bugingo's comments were directed at Uganda's education system, which he criticized for placing unnecessary emphasis on academic qualifications.

He pointed out that Saleh, despite being encouraged to return to school and sit for exams alongside his son, has proven that practical experience and hard work can outshine formal education.

The pastor also spoke about his recent visit to the Kapeka Industrial Park, where he attended an expo presided over by President Museveni.

Bugingo was impressed by the development in the area, saying, "It's like you are not in Uganda. The factories there have transformed the region beyond imagination."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his sermon, Bugingo urged the youth to reconsider their aspirations of working abroad, especially those who sell family property to fund overseas trips.

He expressed concern over the dangers young Ugandans face while seeking employment abroad, referencing reports of human trafficking and exploitation.

"We hear stories of Ugandans losing their body parts for the sake of working abroad," he said.

"Why sell your goats, cows, or land just to work in a foreign country? Instead, invest that money in pig farming or cattle rearing here. In a few years, you'll be traveling abroad for leisure, not labor."

Bugingo's sermon resonated with many of his congregants, emphasizing the need for a mindset change among Uganda's youth and an appreciation for local investment opportunities like those at Kapeka Industrial Park.

His message also highlighted the ongoing debate about the balance between formal education and hands-on experience, particularly for those like General Saleh, whose contributions have had a significant impact on Uganda's economic landscape.