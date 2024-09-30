Uganda: Boda Boda, Malpractices and Other Whips UNEB Is Cracking in 2024 Exams

30 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Julius Kitone

The Uganda National Examinations Board introduces stricter guidelines to boost exam integrity and security

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has rolled out new regulations aimed at bolstering exam security and improving the assessment process for learners.

These changes, driven by the 2024 examination theme, "Embracing Security and Holistic Assessment of Learners in a Dynamic Environment," seek to curb malpractices and streamline the distribution of exam materials.

One of the key measures is the prohibition of boda bodas from transporting examination papers.

While motorcycles can still be used for other purposes, UNEB has restricted this mode of delivery for sensitive materials to prevent risks such as tampering or misplacement.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions--some praising it for protecting the integrity of the exam process, while others fear potential delays in delivery.

"This theme is a call to all stakeholders to seriously consider exam security and preserve its sanctity," said UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo.

"It is the only way to ensure that the grades and certificates reflect the true abilities of learners."

In addition to security measures, UNEB will now print and distribute individual timetables for all candidates, aiming to reduce confusion and miscommunication about exam schedules.

Odongo said additional timetables must be pinned on the school noticeboards.

Furthermore, UNEB has taken a harder stance against exam malpractices, with stringent penalties, including disqualification and result cancellations, for any violations.

Odongo reiterated: "The successful conduct of this year's examinations is a shared responsibility. Malpractice in one paper will lead to the cancellation of results for the entire examination."

UNEB also extended the deadline for submitting Continuous Assessment (CA) scores to 30th October 2024, providing schools more time to compile and upload results to UNEB's online portal. Importantly, any candidates lacking CA scores in their subjects will not be graded.

These reforms represent UNEB's commitment to safeguarding the credibility of Uganda's education system while adapting to global trends in learner assessment.

