South Africa: Sassa Reminds Citizens of October Payment Dates for Social Grants

30 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has reminded social grant beneficiaries of the payment dates for its various social grants for the month of October.

The older person's grants will be paid from Wednesday this week, while disability grant beneficiaries will be paid on Thursday.

"There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed," the agency said.

Here are all social grant payment dates for October:

· Older Persons/Pensioners' Grant: Wednesday, 2 October

· Disability Grant: Thursday, 3 October

· Children's Grant: Friday, 4 October

The agency further emphasised that they will be "paying the right social grant, to the right person, at the right time and place".

SASSA beneficiaries can receive their SASSA payments from selected supermarkets, such as Pick n Pay, Boxer, USave merchants, Checkers and Shoprite, and obtain this through their SASSA card or by getting the amount directly transferred into their bank account.

