South Africa: Photographers Encouraged to Enter Citizen Science for Water Photo Story Competition

Photographers have been encouraged to submit entries to the Citizen Science for Water Photo Story Competition, which is aimed at communicating matters on water action.

"The competition is aimed at elevating inspiring stories on citizen science for water by touching upon people's emotional connection to water and inspiring them to take positive action," the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said on Saturday.

Citizen science is the practice of public participation and collaboration in scientific endeavours to increase scientific knowledge.

The South African National Committee (SANC) for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme (IHP), in collaboration with the DWS, launched the Citizen Science for Water Photo Story Competition on Friday in Pretoria.

SANC members include DWS, the Water Research Commission (WRC), Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), University of South Africa (UNISA), and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), amongst others.

"The competition's objectives are to raise awareness on the intertwined relationship between water and the various dimensions of culture, value, education and the natural sciences in the past and present; activate youth involvement in communicating matters of water action in creative ways; contribute to joint actions in the water action agenda, and to demonstrate how citizens, communities and education could effectively support the sustainable use and management of water," the department said.

Participants should explore five themes which are: Water and Citizen Science; Water and Partnerships; Water and Education; Water and Culture, as well as Water and Communities.

The competition is now officially opened. Submissions can be sent via a link: https://www.dws.gov.za/Projects/UNESCO/cspi.aspx

Applicants are urged to familiarise themselves with the submission rules when entering the competition. Anyone with inquiries or struggling with submission may direct their queries to ihp50photostory@dws.gov.za.

The competition is free to enter, and participants must be 18 years or older. The deadline for submission is 28 February 2025, 23:00 South African Time.

The winners will be officially announced in March 2025 and receive an award from the department and South African National Committee for IHP, and recognition and visibility through IHP channels and initiatives both locally and internationally.

The top 15 winning pieces will be exhibited in June 2025 during the launch of the Photo Story Book.