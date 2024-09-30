Congo-Kinshasa: DRC President Felix Tshisekedi Must Be Held Accountable for Human Rights Violations

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi ignored the continuing deterioration of human rights under his own government when he spoke at the UN General Assembly on 25 September. The international community must push him to change course.

At the start of his first term in 2019, the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, promised to protect human rights - but his government appears to have embarked on a crusade against his own pledges.

The DRC authorities' response to the armed conflict and inter-communal violence that has ravaged the country for decades has failed to improve the security situation. In some cases, it has made it worse.

While the international community must address serious human rights abuses by armed groups in eastern DRC, including Rwanda's and other countries' alleged support to some armed groups, it must also increase pressure on President Tshisekedi's government to uphold human rights, tackle impunity and address deep-rooted socioeconomic injustices.

The DRC is enduring one of the most protracted humanitarian crises in the world. From east to west, north to south, the civilian population faces daily threats of violence from a myriad armed groups. Congolese soldiers and affiliated militia groups also continue to target civilians and commit horrendous crimes, often with impunity.

A profound failure

Internally displaced persons (IDPs), particularly women and girls,...