South Africa: Malusi Booi's Murdered Co-Accused in R1bn Unlawful Tender Case Linked to a String of Housing Scandals in 28s Gangland

Abdul Kader Davids was murdered in Cape Town on 20 September, two days after being granted bail in the unlawful tender case in which he was a co-accused with former DA human settlements mayoral committee member Malusi Booi. It turns out that Davids's company was linked to a stalled housing project in Valhalla Park and another company with a controversial history.

"Today we are at Valhalla Park where a housing project of more than 700 housing opportunities is being developed... The ward councillor is very excited that the project is going very well.

"As the City of Cape Town, we have done an investment of more than R180-million in this project, and we are hoping to complete this particular project in 2022."

These were the words of Malusi Booi in August 2021, when he was Cape Town's mayoral committee member for human settlements.

He was speaking during a visit to the Valhalla Park housing project and part of that was captured on video posted to the city's social media accounts.

Some of the footage shows two newly built houses with banners on them depicting the logo of Glomix House Brokers.

'Intimidation and abandoned projects'

Glomix, a company that Treasury has since blacklisted nationally, was headed by Nicole Johnson - her husband is 28s gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield.

Late in 2023, the Special Investigating Unit issued a statement about construction mafia matters, saying: "Several Cape Town construction contractors had to abandon government housing construction sites following alleged...