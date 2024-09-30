South Africa: Bok Women Look to Use Wxv 2 As a Foundation With an Eye On World Cup

South Africa have shaken things up as they aim for new heights in the women's rugby programme ahead of the World Cup.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min South Africa begin their WXV 2 campaign against Japan - a tough opposition, but likely the easiest competitor in the tournament. The two sides will meet on Friday, 27 September, at Cape Town Stadium.

The three-tier WXV tournament is central to World Rugby's ambition to accelerate the growth of the women's game. WXV provides more competitive matches for unions, as well as greater profile and investment on the road to an expanded 16-team Women's Rugby World Cup next year.

It's the second successive year that South Africa is hosting the competition. In 2023, matches were played at the Athlone and Danie Craven stadiums, but Cape Town Stadium has replaced the latter.

There are three tiers of the competition with six teams in each. Teams qualify through regional competitions.

The quality of rugby in WXV 2 is expected to be higher than last year, given the formidable teams who have qualified.

South Africa have Japan, Australia, Italy, Scotland and Wales for company in a cross-pool format - each team plays three matches.

The sixth-placed regional position in the WXV 2 competition at the end of each season will be...