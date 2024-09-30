Kenya: Ex-Governor Waititu Arrested Over Ruiru Utterances

30 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was Monday arrested and driven to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters over claims he made inciting remarks.

His lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said the arrest was linked to utterances he made in Ruiru.

He was driven and detained at the DCI's Serious Crime Unit.

Police said they took the action to forestall further remarks that may incite the public.

Waititu's lawyers and other political leaders were rushing to the DCI Monday afternoon for more information on the same and know the way forward.

Waititu has of late joined political leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka in campaigning against perceived bad governance

