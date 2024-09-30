Kenya: Superior Homes Offers Rest Stop for Nairobi-Mombasa Highway Truck Drivers

Nairobi — Superior Homes Kenya has launched the first roadside truck complex 'Supastop' along the Nairobi- Mombasa road to provide a secure resting point for long-distance truck drivers.

The launch was graced by Makueni County Deputy Governor Lucy Mulili, CECM Trade, Industry & Tourism Dr. Sonnia Nzilani Superior Homes CEO Shiv Arora, and Managing Director Ian Henderson.

The complex is located at Sultan Hamud and features amenities such as a fuel station, parking, accommodation, restrooms, shower facilities, a health facility, convenience stores and eateries, prayer rooms, and a truck checkpoint.

Sultan Hamud is identified as a major parking spot for long-distance trucks with an estimated 300 trucks parking along the roadside every night.

According to the Deputy Governor, the complex will play a pivotal role in catalyzing the economic metamorphosis of the area.

"Since the onset of devolution, we have seen growth in all the counties which has attracted investment. The significance of Mombasa, Nairobi highway, commonly known as the Northern corridor, has led to the growth of towns and market centers along the highway," she stated.

According to the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority, human error accounts for 92 percent of accidents along the Northern Corridor most of which is as a result of fatigue and mechanical breakdown.

According to the CEO, the complex will not only encourage rest among the truck drivers but will also elevae the overall road experience.

"As a company, our main drive towards putting up this development was to tap into the existing gap in the market by providing a one-stop shop for long-distance truck drivers and travelers a safe decent, and comfortable resting facility," he said.

According to the Managing Director, the complex will further play a fundamental role in improving road safety and security along the busy highway.