Kenya: Third Attempt to Stop Gachagua's Impeachment Fails

30 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — A third attempt to stop the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeachment motion fails has failed as a 3-judge bench of the Constitutional Division of the High Court declined to issue interim orders.

This comes as the first and second attempts by former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Cleophas Malalah and civil society group Sheria Mtaani failed.

The petition was filled by Caroline Wambui Mwangi against the Senate and National Assembly and seeks to stop the impeachment process.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi in a court statement ordered the application and petition be served by close of business today.

"Responses to the Petition and Application be filed and served within 5 days. Any rejoinder if need be filed within 3 days," read the court documents.

The case will be mentioned on 9/10/2024 for further directions.

The accusations leveled against Gachagua include violation of Article 10 on the National Values and Principles of Governance on account of his public utterances which his accusers argue have been inciteful, reckless inflammatory and capable of stirring ethnic hatred and balkanization.

Further, DP Gachagua is also accused of violating of articles 147, 148,174,186 and 189 which speak to his conduct and responsibility as the principal assistant to the President.

The Deputy President is also accused of corruptly and unlawfully acquiring assets using taxpayers' money.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.