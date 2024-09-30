Kenya: Safaricom Investment Co-Operative Bets On Rebrand for Growth

Nairobi — The Safaricom Investment Co-operative has rebranded to SIC Investment Co-operative.

The rebranding ceremony was graced by the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, alongside Principal Secretary Patrick Kilemi, SIC Investment Co-operative Board Chair Judy Runo, CEO Churchill Winstones and Safaricom PLC Director Brand and Marketing Zizwe Vundla.

According to the company, the new brand identity will serve as a cornerstone for growth and diversification.

SIC Investment Co-operative was founded in 2009, and its business hinges on real estate, securities, and private equity.

Acknowledging the critical role the cooperative sector plays in the pursuit of Kenya's socio economic growth, the CS affirmed that the government is mobilizing the cooperative sector players to engage in a conversation towards improving management and efficiency in the sector.

"The government is also harmonizing various legal and regulatory frameworks and realigning them to the current needs and realities as envisioned in BETA; so that it can ensure that we have a well-governed and sustainable cooperative society ecosystem that protects the interests of all the members," he stated.

According to CEO Winstones, the rebrand will serve a critical role in making sure that the company maneuvers and aligns with the evolving market trends shaping the current investment space.

"We understand that client choices constantly keep changing and evolving, driven by shifts around the world, technological advancements, and global events leading to a change in consumer behavior," he stated.