Uganda: Damalie Returns in Season II

Damalie, the award-winning and thrilling Ugandan drama series returns with Season 2 to Pearl Magic Prime on Channel 148 for DStv and Channel 303 for GOtv subscribers today September 30, 2024 - thanks to Mnet's investment in local content.

Damalie is produced and directed by Doreen Mirembe who also acts as the lead character 'Damalie'. The show features other great actors like Denis Kinani as Charles, Ssewanyana Arthur as Glen and Phillip Luswata as Pinto, who will be returning this season for recurring roles, and Hasifah Nakitende as Isabel who will also feature in Season 2.

The drama makes a comeback with a captivating storyline after Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger which saw Damalie discover her husband Charles' multiple affairs and secret son in the process. This season presents a power struggle, deception and a web of betrayal which presents Joel the family friend turned son of Charles. It gets mysterious as Charles is murdered leaving the viewers in suspense.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and communications manager at MultiChoice Uganda, affirmed Mnet's commitment to nurturing local talent and providing a stage for captivating narratives.

"Season 1 of Damalie was a rollercoaster of emotions, and intrigue and gave an authentically written storyline which families and individuals can relate to. Season 2 is even more thrilling and will keep you on the edge. The production team has given this season the best of their creativity to entertain viewers." Jamugisa said.

He highlighted the impact of this investment on the Ugandan film industry and what DStv and GOtv viewers can expect, stating, "The continued investment in new local content is part of the hyper-local strategy to deliver value to subscribers through partnerships with Ugandan filmmakers, providing a platform for local talent to showcase their work."

He added, "This year, Mnet has launched two new shows, Kampala Crème and Crossroads, and commissioned new seasons of three popular shows: Kampala Crème, Juniors Drama Club, and now Damalie, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the local film industry and bringing exciting content to viewers."

Margaret Mathore, Channel Head East Africa, Mnet, emphasized the significance of Ugandans championing their own content.

"We're excited to bring Ugandans an even more exhilarating and dramatic second season of Damalie, doubling the suspense of season 1," she stated.

"It's crucial that we continue to support and enjoy our own content, showcased on Pearl Magic and Pearl Magic Prime, to ensure its success and celebrate our local talent." Mathore further added.

Mnet, she revealed, is committed to uplifting the African story, which is produced, directed and narrated by Africans. We continue to provide a platform through which different great Ugandan stories are told and widely enjoyed by the audience both at home and across Africa.

Ugandans have a wide array of content available on our channels from comedies like Senkyu Boss, POPI, Mizigo Express, to dramas like Hotel Mara, JDC, Sesiria, Kojja.

Season 2 of Damalie will air every Monday to Wednesday at 8:30pm on Pearl Magic Prime, Channel 148 on DStv, and channel 303 on GOtv, from September 30 replacing Beloved.