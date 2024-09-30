Uganda: Ray G Kicks Off Pre-Bell Obafest Enjoyments At Soho Terrace

Fans were treated to a series of his popular hits, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Mbarara's celebrated heritage singer, Ray G, ignited the pre-Bell ObaFest festivities last Sunday at Soho Terrace Bar with an electrifying performance.

The event, hosted by the dynamic duo of MC Kacheche and Lithan Mc, kept the audience engaged with exciting Bell Lager offers.

Attendees had the chance to enjoy a diverse beer portfolio, including the newly launched Bell Citrus, fresh Bell Draught, and a selection of savoury food platters crafted in the true 256 style.

Despite the rainy evening, the Bell ObaFest-inspired experience, featuring music mixes by Riddim Selekta, set the tone for the upcoming festival.

Slated for October 18 to 20 at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo, the actual festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, food, and beer.

Lillian Kansiime, the Bell Lager Brand Manager, expressed her excitement about this year's Bell ObaFest. "Bell ObaFest is back, bigger and better, offering consumers a 3-day Bell Lager musical and food experience," she said.

The event aims to unite music lovers and Bell Lager enthusiasts in a celebration of the East African way of life.

"With Bell ObaFest, we are creating the most impactful and sustainable beer festival in Uganda by championing inclusion and sustainable practices, both before and during the festival," added Kansiime.

Lucky winners at the pre-Bell ObaFest event walked away with exclusive Bell ObaFest merchandise and tickets to the main festival.

The regional tour will continue across key towns in Uganda, leading up to the grand three-day festival, which promises an extraordinary sensory experience of food, beer, and music.

Bell ObaFest tickets are available on Flexipay at Shs30,000 per day for early bird tickets, and UGX 50,000 at the gate. A weekend pass is priced at Shs70,000.