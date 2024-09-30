Uganda: Govt Forms Committees to Harness Karamoja's Water Resources for Production

The committees will be responsible for developing work plans, submitting proposals, and reporting progress on their water management activities.

In an effort to enhance water usage for agricultural production in Karamoja, a region often plagued by drought, the Ministry of Water and Environment has established local water management committees.

These Catchment Management Committees (CMCs) were elected during a three-day meeting in Moroto District, with the goal of monitoring and coordinating the sustainable use of water from seasonal rivers to improve access, boost food production, and promote environmental conservation.

The CMCs operate on multiple levels, starting at the district level, where they are chaired by the District Chairman, and extend down to sub-county and village levels, each with its own sub-catchment and micro-catchment committees.

The highest decision-making body is the Catchment Stakeholders Forum, which operates nationally.

Karamoja is divided into two main catchment areas: the Lokere Catchment, covering South Karamoja, and the newly formed Lokok Catchment, which oversees North Karamoja.

The Lokere committee, chaired by Kaabong District Chairman Meri Jino, has already made significant progress in soil and water conservation.

Lokok's committee, under Kotido District Chairman Paul Komol Lotee, is expected to follow suit.

Engineer Maximo Twinomuhangi, who leads the Ministry's Kyoga Water Management Zone, emphasised the importance of these committees in harnessing Karamoja's seasonal rains for both crop and livestock production.

"Our goal is enhancing production both in the wet season and during the dry season," he noted.

Paul Komol Lotee underscored the region's potential, stating, "Karamoja loses vast amounts of rainwater during the wet season, which could otherwise be used to mitigate food insecurity in the dry season."

Betty Nakiru, Program Officer for Welthunger Hilfe, praised the achievements of the Lokere Catchment.

"We have succeeded in tree planting, water diversion for production, erosion management, and installing water systems in previously stressed areas," she said.

With these initiatives, the Ministry and local stakeholders aim to address long-standing challenges such as food insecurity and environmental degradation in Karamoja by improving water conservation and agricultural productivity.