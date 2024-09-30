Tanzania: President Samia Eulogize the Late Sokoine

DAR ES SALAAM: President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on Tanzanian current and future leaders to uphold the leadership principles of the late former Prime Minister Edward Sokoine, emphasizing integrity, discipline, and hard work as key values.

President Samia encouraged Tanzanian leaders to follow Sokoine's example by leaving lasting legacies in their areas of service.

She highlighted that Sokoine's trustworthiness and exemplary service led to his early appointment as Prime Minister, a position he held twice.

"Edward Sokoine was entrusted with significant responsibilities, including the role of Prime Minister at a young age, due to his loyalty and dedication to his country. His legacy remains a beacon for all leaders," President Samia said on Monday during the launch of the book titled "Edward Moringe Sokoine: His Life and Leadership".

The President emphasized Sokoine's commitment to his roles and his dedication to the people, noting his pivotal contributions, including overseeing the construction of the Tazara Railway as Minister of Works and advocating for the inclusion of women in the military as Minister of Defense and National Service.

President Samia announced that the government has initiated a project to preserve the legacies of past leaders through a Presidential Museum in Mtumba, Dodoma.

The 50-acre site, with a budget allocation of 34 billion Tanzanian shillings, will serve as a national repository for presidential archives.

Vice President Dr. Philip Mpango, who spearheaded the book's development, thanked President Samia for her support, particularly for approving 200 million shillings for its writing.

He acknowledged the challenges of documenting a leader's biography posthumously, noting that crucial information can be lost when records are not preserved.

Dr. Mpango called on the government to provide financial and human resource support to retired leaders to document their memoirs while they are still alive, ensuring valuable historical insights are retained.

Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Prof. Palamagamba Kabudi, stated that the book presents key moments in Sokoine's life that strengthened national unity. He noted that extensive interviews with 57 individuals contributed to the comprehensive documentation of Sokoine's legacy.

Reading on behalf of the family, Joseph Sokoine, Tanzania's Ambassador to Belgium and son of the late Prime Minister, expressed gratitude to President Samia for the timely release of the book, stating that the project fulfilled a 30-year-old family dream.