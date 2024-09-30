Mozambique: Nyusi Calls On Riot Police to Strengthen Strategies Against Terrorists

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday called on the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR - the Mozambican equivalent of the riot police) to strengthen its strategies against extreme violence carried out by Islamist terrorists in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the president, who was speaking during the inauguration of UIR headquarters in Cabo Delgado, "The riot police must continue to be the pride of excellence in the PRM, the pride of Mozambicans. High patriotism, integrity, discipline, high standards of professionalism are demanded in this unit, values that are perpetuated as a culture, which is why they earn the respect and admiration of colleagues and the whole of society', he said.

The provincial headquarters - which consists of three barracks, eight residences for officers, four residences for generals, and various other facilities, including a shooting range - occupy an area of around 160 hectares and its construction cost 180 million meticais (2.8 million dollars at the current exchange rate.)

Nyusi explained that this is the first barracks this force has ever built since the country's independence from Portuguese rule.

"It's a case of saying that it pays to do things well, even though it may take time', he said. "This is an invisible achievement, but it is measured by the expected results. It is with great pride and a sense of mission that we inaugurate and hand over to the Mozambican Police (PRM) the barracks of the 10th UIR sub-unit'.