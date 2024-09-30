Mozambique: Mondlane Promises to Legalize Artisanal Mining

Maputo — Venancio Mondlane, the independent presidential candidate backed by Podemos (Party of Optimists for the Development of Mozambique), has promised to legalize artisanal mining in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, if he wins the election scheduled for 9 October.

Speaking to potential voters at a rally, held on Sunday in the district of Montepuez, Mondlane said his government will work hard in order to create jobs for young people "and since Montepuez is a land blessed with rubies, we will work in order to legalize your activities.'

"We want to create opportunities for young people, we will create conditions in order to legalize exploitation of the resources that this land has. These resources must, first of all, benefit the local residents. My government will do everything to hand over Montepuez to its people', he pledged.

According to Mondlane, the local people of Montepuez are said to be "criminals and illegal', but "those who are not local come here without a license, exploit the mineral resources and leave nothing behind. They take everything abroad.'

Mondlane also told the potential voters that if he wins, he will create strategies to fight the Islamist terrorism that has been plaguing parts of Cabo Delgado, since without peace "there is no development.'

"We want to bring new strategies against the terrorism that plagues this province. This country deserves to be free and developed', he said.

Mondlane alleged schemes are under way, aimed at "stealing votes, but we will do everything in order to stop them at all costs.'

"They (whom he did not specify) were used to doing these schemes. They are lying and manipulating people again. But this time it's going to be different, because young people have already told me that they're willing to lose their lives to defend this country', he said.

Mondlane claimed that young Mozambicans will fight in honor of Afonso Dhlakama, the late leader of Renamo, the largest opposition party in the country, who died of diabetes in 2018.

Mondlane, used to be a member of Renamo, but he left the party after he failed in his bid to challenge current Renamo President Ossufo Momade for leadership of the party. He resigned from Renamo and now relies on Podemos for support.

"I wanted to say here, before you, that this year, we will honor the man who spent 40 years fighting for Mozambique and who died in the mountains like a wretch to defend the people. This year, in honor of Afonso Dhlakama, we will not accept any mafia', he said.

It is far from clear what right Mondlane has to speak in Dhlakama's name or to guess how Dhlakama might have acted today.

Renamo and Ossufo Momade are fighting against Mondlane and Podemos in the general elections, and on Monday 12 small extra-parliamentary parties announced that they are supporting Renamo.