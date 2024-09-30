Namibia: Ovazemba Forge Ahead in Quest for Recognition

A group of Ovazemba people has issued a stern warning to Uukolonkadhi chiefs, challenging claims that they lack land rights and are of Angolan origin.

The Ovazemba community has been attempting to establish its own traditional authority since 1992.

The land rights they are referring to involve the Uukolonkadhi Traditional Authority's domain from the Omindamba area in the Outapi constituency to the Ovikange area at Onesi.

The Ovazemba say they want their own traditional authority to have the freedom to practise their culture and traditions.

They believe the Uukolonkadhi Traditional Authority forbids them to exercise these rights, since they do not have a traditional leader of their own.

Uukolonkadhi Traditional Authority chairperson Andreas Amunyela last week said the Ovazemba do not own land within the authority's domain.

"The piece of land they occupy belong to the Uukolonkadhi Traditional Authority," he said.

The Ovazemba community will, however, not abandon its quest for the establishment of its own traditional authority.

"Let that sink into the minds of those who dream that the Ovazemba will enjoy being tribally subjected under the Uukolonkadhi Traditional Authority," the group told The Namibian.

They said they are not Aakolonkadhi, and their cultures and traditions are different to those of this group.

"The disputed area belongs to us [the Ovazemba] by the names of villages which Aakolonkadhi are now renaming," they said.

They alleged Omwanawatjihozu has been renamed to Oshifo, Ombantu to Okalukanda ka Naango, Onjombo to Ondjombo ya Kalunga and Franky to Oshimeno.

The group believes this was done to distort history.

They said the Uukolonkadhi Traditional Authority's graves in the area belong to their ancestors.

Ovazemba negotiation team spokesperson Julius Mwayambwatji this week said his people have been pushing for their own traditional authority for 32 years, but the government has been ignoring them.

He said the matter should not just be transferred to the next Cabinet every five years.

In a petition read on behalf of the community, Junias Makoka at Ovikange two weeks ago said: "We are tired. You either give us feedback or be assured that we are left with nothing but to deal with Aakolonkadhi in whatever manner possible."

The community said it has been patient, hoping the government would solve the matter amicably, yet nothing has been done.

"But we learned that, instead of being neutral, they [the government] are collaborating with Uukolonkadhi and got rewarded with plots they are occupying now in our area," Makoka said.

"If you cannot prioritise our matter [. . .] we are left with nothing but to come and sit at your doorstep. We are tired," he said.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Makoka said the Ovazemba one painfully and unfairly treated and discriminated against by the government as it has refused to recognise its request.

Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni did not answer calls to his cellphone yesterday.

Acting Uukolonkadhi chief Malakia Shoombe last week denied that the Ovazemba community is prevented from practising their culture and traditions.

According to him, they live freely with other tribes.

However, in a letter Shoombe sent to Uutoni in 2022, he demanded that the Ovazemba stop demanding to have their own traditional authority.