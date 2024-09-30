Namibia: Start-Up to Launch Agri-Food App to Boost Trade

Namibian start-up Fudlink will be launching a mobile application that could transform agricultural trade in the country.

According to the founder of Fudlink Agricultural Technology CC , Twama Nghidinwa, the pre-launch of the digital platform will be part of the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Show 2024 on Saturday.

"The pre-launch will bring together farmers, logistics providers, retailers and consumers to this innovative digital platform," he says.

Nghidinwa says Fudlink offers an integrated platform that connects producers, buyers and logistics services.

"Through this innovative system, the app reduces inefficiencies, curtails food wastage and strengthens local supply chains.

Our goal is to empower small-scale farmers by giving them access to formal markets and building a logistics ecosystem that supports Namibia's agricultural sector," Nghidinwa says.

He says following the recent information and communication technology summit in Windhoek, the mobile app is a crucial step in adopting tech-driven solutions to address key challenges in agriculture, while enhancing food security for the entire nation, including vulnerable communities.

"Better market access is crucial for improving livelihoods for smallholder farmers," says Tino Hess, the leader of the GIZ Farming for Resilience (F4R) project.

The F4R project organised a digital marketplace competition for start-ups in 2023 to promote agribusiness and marketing efforts in rural areas.

Fudlink was the winner of the competition after a multi-stage selection process consisting of different stakeholders in the agri-food sector, such as the Namibian Agronomic Board, the Namibia Trade Forum, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, the Namibia Business Angel Network and the University of Namibia.

According to Nghidinwa, the Fudlink pre-launch will showcase the app's features and enable agricultural stakeholders to register on the platform.

