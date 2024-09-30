Namibia Calls for International Action Against Israel for Committing Genocide

Namibia has called for the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) to back up the decision of the - International Court of Justice to push for an end to the conflict in Gaza.

The conflict is between Israel and Hamas.

This is amid growing international concern over the Israeli military's actions in the region and the mounting civilian casualties.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a landmark ruling declaring Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories unlawful. These rulings against Israel are not directly binding.

President Nangolo Mbumba advocates more action against Israel for the atrocities it is responsible for in Palestine.

The Israeli military has killed more than 41 000 Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the war on 7 October, following an attack by Hamas in southern Israel that killed at least 1 100 people.

He made this call during his maiden speech in New York on Wednesday.

"There is an urgent need for this assembly to support the modalities to actualise the advisory opinion rendered by the ICJ regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza," he said.

These modalities include reviews of all diplomatic, political and economic interactions with Israel, imposing sanctions, investigating international crimes included in the court opinion and cancelling or suspending economic relationships.

Unga and the United Nations Security Council can issue resolutions and condemnations but not compel nations to comply with international law.

The president said Israel's continued occupation does not justify or make acceptable the hardships and injustices endured.

"This is particularly true for the people of Gaza, who continue to be brutally massacred," Mbumba said.

As a country that has endured genocide, Namibia believes Israel, by intent and action, is committing genocide, he said.

"Namibia continues to call for a ceasefire and for humanitarian assistance to flow unhindered into Gaza," the president added.

Mbumba made the same call about the inaction against Israel in March, when he levelled criticism at the United Nations Security Council for its perceived passivity in the face of escalating violence in Palestine.

Namibia joined the call for action along with the UN special rapporteurs, who are part of the Human Rights Council.

The special rapporteurs are part of the largest body of independent experts in the UN human rights system.

In a statement issued last week, the special rapporteurs said that despite the ICJ ruling, countries still "remain paralysed".

"[This is] in the face of the seismic shift represented by the court's ruling and they appear unwilling or unable to take the necessary steps to meet their obligations," the statement reads.

Mbumba echoed former president Hage Geingob's plea for peace in the Middle-East and criticised former colonial ruler Germany for rejecting a case at the UN's top court accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Germany offered to intervene on Israel's behalf in the case brought by South Africa at the ICJ in The Hague.

"No peace-loving human being can ignore the carnage waged against Palestinians in Gaza," Geingob said in January.

Minister of international relations and cooperation Peya Mushelenga in July expressed his desire to see the international community using the UN General Assembly and the Security Council to follow through with this seminal advisory opinion of the ICJ.

"Ensure compliance in a manner that shows full regard for international law and international judicial organs," the ministry said in a statement.