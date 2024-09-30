Namibia: Accused Grootfontein Terrorist to Give Plea On Return to Court

A Grootfontein resident facing charges under Namibia's anti-terrorism law will be asked to give a preliminary plea during his next court appearance in October.

Although the investigation of the charges against Jona Hangula (31) is not yet completed, Hangula should give his plea with his next court appearance, deputy prosecutor general Lourens Campher informed magistrate Jurina Hochobes in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Campher also said in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Terrorist and Proliferation Activities Act of 2014, under which Hangula is charged, his trial should take place in the High Court.

Hangula should give a preliminary plea on the charges he is facing before the prosecutor general makes a decision about the charges on which he will be arraigned in the High Court, Campher added.

Hangula's court appearance yesterday was his sixth since his arrest in June last year.

He is charged with six counts under the Prevention and Combating of Terrorist and Proliferation Activities Act.

The charges are one count of membership of an organisation involved in terrorist or proliferation activities, two charges of terrorism and funding of terrorist activities, two counts of recruitment of persons to become members of a terrorist organisation or to participate in terrorism or proliferation activities and one charge of arranging for the retention or control of funds belonging to or controlled by persons involved in terrorist or proliferation activities.

During a previous court appearance by Hangula, Campher said the matter came to the Namibian authorities' attention through intelligence from the United States.

Campher also said Hangula is alleged to have been involved with plans to establish radical Islamic bases in Namibia and southern Angola, and was allegedly also involved in social media groups in which support for radical Islamic groups was being canvassed.

Hangula received N$6.5 million from various institutions outside Namibia, and one company that paid money into his account also brought N$30 million into the country, Campher also said.

The Bank of Namibia's Financial Intelligence Centre is still completing an investigation of the charges in which Hangula is accused of financing terrorism, Campher added during yesterday's court proceedings.

Hochobes postponed the case to 22 October.

Hangula has been held in custody since his arrest.

He is being represented by defence lawyer Wihan Brand.