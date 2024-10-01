Two one-year-olds and a four-year-old died after eating Top Score Instant Maize Porridge on Friday. While investigations are ongoing, porridge producer Namib Mills recalled the product in South Africa and Namibia as a 'precautionary measure'.

Top Score Instant Maize Porridge was pulled off the shelves in both South Africa and Namibia on Sunday, 29 September 2024, as a "precautionary measure" after a preliminary investigation into the death of two babies and a four-year-old child in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, indicated that the maize meal porridge might be the cause.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said police can confirm the children, all from Unit 2, Mdantsane, outside East London, died on Friday. A fourth child received medical treatment after consuming the product.

"According to the report, it is alleged that they ate an instant porridge and after eating they complained of stomach ache. They were taken to a nearby clinic for treatment, where they died. Police were summoned to the scene, and three inquest dockets had been opened," she said.

The three children are from two families.

Buffalo City Municipality executive mayor Princess Faku expressed her sadness at the death of the three children.

"I'm saddened and devastated by the death of these little children. We are sending our condolences to the families and to the community of Mdantsane. This is tragic and I believe that law enforcement agencies will get to the root of what...