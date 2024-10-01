Zimbabwe: President Promotes 2 Army Generals

Columbus Mabika — THE Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, yesterday promoted two Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-Generals to the rank of Major- General on retirement.

The two are Major-General Exsebios Vusa Tshuma and Major-General Stanley Mangena.

Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Philip Valerio Sibanda confers a new insignia of rank to Major- General Exsebios Vusa Tshuma (left) in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Edward Zvemisha

The President made the promotions in terms of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) Section 20, as read with Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, Section 19c subsection 2c, which reads: "His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may, on the advice of the Minister of Defence, acting on the recommendations of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, reward any member for distinguished service or gallant conduct on active service by promoting an officer to a higher rank."

The promotions are effective from July 1 and 2 respectively.

Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Philip Valerio Sibanda confers a new insignia of rank to Major- General Stanley Mangena (left) in Harare yesterday.

Conferring the new insignia of rank on the promoted officers, Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda said the promotions were a true testimony of hard work and loyalty to national duty.

"The promotion we are witnessing today is a true testimony of selfless service you have shown to this country which dates back as far as the war of liberation leading to these many years of service in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," he said.

General Sibanda called on the two to remain exemplary in their retirement adding that the ZDF would not hesitate to call on them if their services were required.

In vote of thanks on behalf of the promoted officers Major-General Mangena said they were grateful for the promotion.

"For all of us who have been promoted, this day will forever be etched in our memories because it marks the pinnacle of achievements in our service in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to achieve this most high rank.

"Many dreamt to achieve it, but fell short along the way. At the same time, we are cognisant that this honour bestowed on us comes with new responsibilities and higher expectations," he said.