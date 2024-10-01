AN ELDERLY man was killed by lightning on the outskirts of the city centre when evening rain and hailstorms swept through several Salisbury suburbs yesterday.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, died after being struck at the corner of Rhodes Avenue and Snowdon Road. It is believed the man was cycling at the time and had just left St Joseph's House for Boys, where he had been visiting a friend.

The full force of the storms was felt in the southern and eastern suburbs of Salisbury, a spokesman for the Meteorological Office said last night.

More than 40 callers last night described to The Herald how they had been affected by the storms.

A Hatfield man, Mr Len Poole of Wenlock Road, said he collected hailstones about 5cm in diameter off his lawn. He said they were shaped like pumpkins, with ridges and a central depression. He kept some in his freezer.

In St Andrew's Road, Hatfield, Mrs Tina du Toit said all her trees were smashed by the hail.

Mrs L. Shinns, of George Road, in the same suburb, said hail stones "the size of chicken eggs" were deep on her lawn and for her it was "a white Christmas in Zimbabwe".

The Husseins, also of George Road, were contemplating bringing out their skis. Mrs Ooji Hussein said: "It was just like snow. We had to shovel our way to the front door. We're getting our skis out."

In Eastlea, Mrs Bev Cockroft of Tweed Road said it was "raining snowballs". She said she picked up three hailstones slightly smaller than squash balls.

The pounding on her slate roof caused Mrs Thelma Stamper-Smith of Rolfe Valley to have to shout on the telephone. Her lawn was 9 cm deep in hailstones "the size of golf balls".

"I have never seen anything like it in this country before," she said.

Reports of storm damage came in from Chisipite, Greystone Park, Borrowdale and Mandara.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

November marks the beginning of the rainy season in Zimbabwe. The rainy season can bring fears of extreme weather conditions as the effects of climate change become a reality each passing year.

Climate change poses significant challenges to Zimbabwe, affecting various sectors and the overall well-being of the population.

Lightning is a significant cause of fatalities and injuries in Zimbabwe. According to various meteorological studies, Zimbabwe experiences a high frequency of thunderstorms, especially during the rainy season (November to March). The combination of warm temperatures and moisture creates ideal conditions for storm development.

To mitigate the impacts of severe weather, Zimbabwe should invest in climate-resilient infrastructure. This involves constructing buildings and roads that can withstand extreme weather conditions such as floods and droughts. For example, improving drainage systems in urban areas can help prevent flooding during heavy rains. Additionally, enhancing irrigation systems will support agriculture during dry spells.