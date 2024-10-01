South Africa: Mashatile Kicks Off Working Visit to the UK

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has arrived in London, United Kingdom, for the second leg of his working visit scheduled to take place today and wrap up on Friday, 4 October 2024.

According to the Presidency, the purpose of the visit is to improve trade and investment relations between South Africa and the United Kingdom.

This visit follows a successful working visit to Ireland, which was aimed at advancing cooperation between South Africa and Ireland to improve trade and investment, and building on the significant progress made in the fields of science, innovation, as well as education and skills development.

The United Kingdom is one of South Africa's most significant bilateral partners, particularly in trade, investment, skills development, science, innovation, the Just Energy Transition and tourism, among others.

The Deputy President's visit will focus on building investor confidence in South Africa and driving foreign direct investment into the nation.

According to Mashatile's office, he will continue to engage with various local and international private sector partners to mobilise investment support and strengthen public-private partnerships to realise the country's economic growth and transformation objectives.

"The Deputy President will also use the opportunity to advance the strategic priorities of the Government of National Unity (GNU), which include creating sustainable economic growth, addressing poverty and the high cost of living, and building an ethical, capable developmental State," his office said.

During this visit, the Deputy President will also engage with representatives from several organisations. These include Bloomberg Media, Financial Times, Sasol, Brand South Africa, the London Stock Exchange, Investec's Investors Roundtable, Standard Bank, JP Morgan, City Bank, Goldman Sachs and the South African Chamber of Commerce.

He is expected to also pay a courtesy call on the Duke of Edinburgh and meet with the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Angela Rayner.

The Deputy President is leading a delegation comprising various Ministers. He is accompanied by the International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola; Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa; Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson; Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams and some Deputy Ministers from various departments. - SAnew.gov.za