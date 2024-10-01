Angola Participates in G7 Agriculture Summit in Italy

Luanda — An Angolan delegation, headed by the minister of Agriculture and Forestry, António de Assis, is participating in the G7 Agriculture Summit, which began on Thursday in Syracuse city, Italy, ANGOP learned on Saturday.

The minister was speaking on the first day of the event, which was dedicated to cooperation between the G7 and African countries in the agricultural sector, making greater investment in the education and training of his country's population, the majority of whom are young, promoting the creation of jobs and consequent development.

A note from the Angolan Embassy in Italy states that the meeting, opened by the Italian minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, Francesco Lollobrigida, also included the intervention of the African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Angolan Josefa Sacko, who presented the results of the work carried out by the institution to boost the sector on the continent.

The commissioner called on representatives of the world's largest economies to invest in the continent and continue dialogue.

The inaugural high-level session brought together agriculture ministers from nine African countries involved in the Mattei Plan, as well as sector heads from Angola and South Africa. Mattei Plan is Italy's investment plan in African countries with the aim of promoting economic and social development and combat the causes of irregular migration.

The Angolan delegation includes the Angolan ambassador to Italy, Fátima Jardim, technicians from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and diplomats.

On the sidelines of the summit, minister António de Assis held meetings with some counterparts and representatives of institutions present at the event, with emphasis on the audience with the Italian minister Francesco Lollobrigida.

The government official, requested the Italian government institutional support to invest in the training of young Angolans with a focus on agriculture and industrialization, as well as the production of small-scale agricultural machinery.

In turn, the Italian government official highlighted his country's willingness to help in the training of this section of society, as well as to cooperate in a different framework to the existing one.

The summit, which is scheduled to end this Saturday, also dedicated attention to young people, with young representatives from the most industrialized nations in the world discussing, with the participants, their ideas and concerns, especially on the environment linked to the future of the planet.

VC/MRA/jmc