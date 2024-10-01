Uganda: Bukomansimbi MP Ndiwalana Opens Hospital for Her Constituents

The Ndiwalana General Hospital in Bukoba village within Bukomansimbi Town Council is expected to provide essential medical services to thousands of residents, ensuring better access to healthcare in the community.

Bukomansimbi North MP Christine Ndiwalana has inaugurated a health facility to boost health service delivery to her constituents.

The Ndiwalana General Hospital in Bukoba village within Bukomansimbi Town Council is expected to provide essential medical services to thousands of residents, ensuring better access to healthcare in the community.

Funded entirely by the legislator, the hospital is dedicated to serving all residents of Bukomansimbi and surrounding areas, particularly focusing on offering free healthcare services to the most vulnerable, including widows, the elderly, and those in urgent need of medical attention.

During the opening ceremony, Ms Ndiwalana reaffirmed her commitment to improving the quality of life in her constituency by tackling one of the most pressing challenges--access to reliable healthcare.

"This hospital has been built to serve all the people of Bukomansimbi and beyond, especially those who struggle to access medical services due to distance or financial constraints," said Ndiwalana.

"We aim to ensure that no one is left behind. Widows and other vulnerable groups will receive medical care free of charge. This is our way of giving back to the community and improving their livelihoods."

The hospital boasts modern diagnostic tools, advanced medical equipment, and an ambulance service to facilitate access to emergency medical care for patients in remote areas.

Community leaders have commended Ms Ndiwalana for her vision and dedication, describing the hospital as a lifeline for the residents of Bukomansimbi.

Dorothy Nakiweewa, chairperson of Bukoba village, expressed gratitude on behalf of the community, noting that the hospital will significantly reduce the burden of traveling long distances to access healthcare in Masaka or neighboring towns.

"This hospital is a blessing for us. We no longer have to endure the long and costly journey to Masaka for treatment. Honourable Ndiwalana has truly brought healthcare to our doorstep," Nakiweewa said.

The opening ceremony was attended by several Opposition officials, including Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition, who commended Ms Ndiwalana's efforts but also highlighted the broader challenges facing Uganda's healthcare system.

Mr Ssenyonyi lamented the shortage of drugs and inadequate facilities in many government hospitals, attributing the crisis to mismanagement of public funds by some leaders.

"It's unfortunate that we now rely on MPs like Honourable Ndiwalana to build hospitals, something that should be the responsibility of the government," Ssenyonyi said.

"We hope that such projects inspire other leaders to take healthcare seriously and address the systemic issues affecting our medical institutions."

The hospital's launch also provided a platform for local leaders to raise awareness about other challenges in Bukomansimbi, such as poor road infrastructure and lack of electricity, urging the government to extend more support to the area.

"In Bukomansimbi, we have five subcounties and four town councils, yet there are no government facilities in Bukomansimbi Town Council," said Mubarak Ssebuufu Junior, the vice chairperson of Bukomansimbi.

Residents were further delighted by Ms Ndiwalana and other local leaders who distributed free medical supplies, particularly to expectant mothers and young girls, as part of the opening festivities.