Ethiopia: U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan to Visit Ethiopia, Kenya Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts On Sudan Crisis

30 September 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Tom Perriello, U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan, is set to visit Ethiopia and Kenya as part of a diplomatic mission starting 29 September, 2024, the U.S. State Department announced. The visit aims to address the ongoing conflict in Sudan and engage with key stakeholders in the region.

Perriello's trip include meetings with officials from the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), according to the State Department.

"The Special Envoy will continue efforts to advance an inclusive process for Sudan's transition to civilian governance," the State Department said in its announcement.

Perriello is also scheduled to meet with Sudanese civil society members and international NGO leaders. These consultations will focus on humanitarian support and civilian protection in Sudan.

The State Department emphasized the United States' stance on the conflict, stating, "We call for the SAF and RSF to end the violence, to remove all barriers to addressing humanitarian needs, famine conditions, and gender-based violence, and to respect the laws of war regarding civilian protection."

The visit follows recent diplomatic discussions during the UN General Assembly's High-Level Week and reaffirms U.S. support for "the Sudanese people and their aspirations for peace, freedom, and justice," according to the State Department.

Perriello was appointed U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan in July 2023, tasked with ending violence, ensuring humanitarian aid, and supporting the Sudanese people's pursuit of peace and justice.

In August, Perriello visited Addis Abeba, where he reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the Geneva peace talks on Sudan. He stated, "The only way out of this devastating conflict is through dialogue and negotiation."

Previously, Perriello had reported progress made during talks in Geneva, Switzerland, despite challenges in ceasefire negotiations. He noted agreements on opening border crossings and commitments from conflicting parties to ensure aid delivery access.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.