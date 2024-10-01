Zimbabwe: SMEs Must Strengthen Governance to Unlock Growth Potential, Says CGAIZ President

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are often hailed as the backbone of economies worldwide, but many struggle with governance structures that may limit their long-term success, according to Judith Buzuzi, president of the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for the institute's students in Harare on Saturday, Buzuzi highlighted that applying principles such as transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct could help SMEs build governance frameworks that would drive their sustainable growth.

"By doing so, you will not only contribute to the success of individual enterprises but also to the broader vision of inclusive and sustained economic development," she told the graduates.

Buzuzi, who recently took the helm of the institute, outlined the theme of her presidency as "Building Transformative SME Governance for Inclusive, Sustained Economic Growth and Development." She encouraged the new graduates to harness their knowledge to shape the future of businesses, industries, and communities.

"Your knowledge and skills are the tools with which you will shape the future of businesses, industries, and communities," she said.

As they embarked on their professional journeys, she reminded them that their decisions would have far-reaching consequences.

"The world of governance and accountancy is dynamic and ever-changing. I urge you to embrace lifelong learning, collaborate with your peers, and stay ahead of industry trends. It is through continuous growth and adaptation that you will remain relevant and influential in this evolving space," Buzuzi said.

She stressed that the graduates had the potential to make a meaningful impact not only in their workplaces but also in the communities and economies that depend on strong governance and ethical leadership.

The event saw 130 students graduate, including 41 Chartered Governance Professional graduates, 70 Master of Commerce Chartered Governance Professional graduates, 12 Public Sector Accountancy graduates, six Institute of Business and Accounting Studies (IBAS) Diploma graduates, and one IBAS Higher Diploma graduate.

Dr. Lovemore Gomera, the institute's chief executive and secretary, also addressed the ceremony, highlighting the graduates' critical role in shaping the future of governance and accountancy in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

"The world around us is changing rapidly, and with change comes an abundance of opportunities. Emerging trends in technology, governance, and global finance are reshaping industries, and as the next generation of professionals, you are stepping into this dynamic environment at a pivotal moment," Gomera said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that governance is crucial in fostering trust and driving corporate value, stressing the importance of sound financial practices and governance structures for organizational success.

"As graduates of the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute, you are not just equipped with technical knowledge; you are also armed with the tools to lead in governance, to drive innovation, and to ensure accountability in the institutions you will serve," Gomera said.

He added, "You have the power to influence these practices and ensure that the organizations you work with are not just compliant but are leaders in best governance practices."

The event concluded on a high note, with Gomera asking the new graduates if they were ready to make a difference and they roared back that they were.