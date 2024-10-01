Egypt: Aviation Minister - Egypt's Ras El-Hekma to Have Own Airport

Plans are set to establish an airport in Ras El-Hekma as part of mega construction projects in the North Coast, Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny said on Sunday 29/9/2024.

During the fourth session of the American Chamber of Commerce Conference, titled "Infrastructure and Communication: Shaping Egypt's Destinations through Infrastructure Development," Hefny said the government plans to link the economic and investment zones in Sokhna, Gargoub, Arish, and Taba with various means of transportation. This entails increasing airports' capacity to 50.9 million passengers.

The Minister reviewed the plan to develop EgyptAir by increasing aircrafts of various models, travel destinations, and passengers using the airline.

He added that the development plan includes increasing the number of airports to 24 in strategically economic areas.

As an example, the minister said an airport has already been built in Bardawil in North Sinai to develop the area and transport fish therefrom.