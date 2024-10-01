Ethiopia Shares Success Stories of Green Legacy Initiative At Global Dialogue Forum

30 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Ambassador to India Bizunesh Meseret highlighted the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) at the Global Dialogue Forum on strengthening the Afro-Asia Dialogue on Climate Crisis.

During the occasion, the ambassador emphasized that the first phase of the initiative has been helping the country to combat deforestation and climate change induced impacts while enhancing food security.

Ethiopian Green Legacy, the notable initiative of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, saw the planting of 40 billion seedlings within five years, by 2023, its forest cover had increased to 23.6 percent from 17.2 percent in 2019.

The Global Dialogue Forum on strengthening the Afro-Asia Dialogue on Climate Crisis was held in New Delhi, India.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.