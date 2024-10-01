Ethiopia Shares Success Stories of Green Legacy Initiative At Global Dialogue Forum

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Ambassador to India Bizunesh Meseret highlighted the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) at the Global Dialogue Forum on strengthening the Afro-Asia Dialogue on Climate Crisis.

During the occasion, the ambassador emphasized that the first phase of the initiative has been helping the country to combat deforestation and climate change induced impacts while enhancing food security.

Ethiopian Green Legacy, the notable initiative of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, saw the planting of 40 billion seedlings within five years, by 2023, its forest cover had increased to 23.6 percent from 17.2 percent in 2019.

The Global Dialogue Forum on strengthening the Afro-Asia Dialogue on Climate Crisis was held in New Delhi, India.