Botswana Leader, 3 From Opposition Confirmed As Presidential Candidates

Gaborone, Botswana — Botswana's High Court has confirmed four presidential candidates will run in the country's general elections next month. Among them is incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is seeking a second and final term.

By law, presidential candidates in Botswana must provide proof to the chief justice that they have the required number of supporters to be eligible to run. The High Court verified four out of five possible candidates had the required support.

The presidential candidates will be Masisi; Duma Boko, leader of the opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC); Dumelang Saleshando of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP); and Mephato Reatile from the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), according to Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane.

Biggie Butale, from a smaller opposition group the Botswana Republican Party, failed to meet the requirements.

Masisi, addressing party supporters outside the High Court, said Monday that he is confident of victory.

"We have completed the nomination process inside the High Court," he said. "We are all equal before the law, but politically we are more superior to them. Let us now go out and show them (the opposition) that we are bigger than them."

Boko told reporters that his party will not stand for a rigged election. In 2019, Boko and his party claimed the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) stole the election.

"If the election is free and fair, we will accept the outcome. But if things do not go well, like what happened in 2019, we will reject the results," he said. "We warn those organizing the election that they should not attempt to rig the election. We urge every voter who is committed to a democratic process to be on guard and ensure that there are no irregularities."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The UDC enters the Oct. 30 polls without the BCP party, which quit the coalition last year, citing differences in the opposition alliance.

BCP spokesperson Mpho Pheko said her party is well organized heading into the country's 13th general election.

"For the BCP, 2024 presents the best opportunity to change government in Botswana," Pheko said. "So, completing this nomination process presents a lot of excitement and a lot of hope. Hope that Batswana heard our message. We are the first party to complete the manifesto, to complete the primary elections, to complete the nomination process. We hope that Batswana can see that this is a party that is very serious about them as a people."

Pheko used the word "Batswana," which collectively refers to all citizens of Botswana.

The president is elected indirectly by parliament in Botswana, with recent efforts to introduce direct voting rejected following nationwide consultations.