Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Letters of Credence of Five New Ambassadors

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received on Monday the letters of credence of the new ambassadors of Portugal, Argentina, Mozambique, Germany and India, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The five new ambassadors are:

"- His Excellency, Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal, Mr. Miguel Abrantes Neves Da Costa.

- His Excellency, Ambassador of the Republic of Argentina, Mr. Atilio Berardi Hueda.

- His Excellency, Ambassador of the Republic of Mozambique, Mr. Antonio Augusto Eduardo Namburete.

- His Excellency, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Georg Felsheim.

- Her Excellency, Ambassador of the Republic of India, Mrs. Swati Vijay Kulkarni," the statement said.