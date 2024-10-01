Tanzania: Four Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Gang-Raping

The Dodoma Resident Magistrate's Court has sentenced four defendants to life imprisonment along with a fine of 1mil/- each after they were found guilty of gang rape and sodomy of a young woman a resident of Yombo Dovya in Dar es Salaam.

The defendants, identified as MT 140105 Clinton Damas, a member in the Tanzania People's Defense Force (TPDF); Prison Officer C.1693 Praygod Mushi; Nickson Jackson; and Amin Lema, were accused in criminal case number 23476 of 2024.

The judgment was delivered on Monday, at the Integrated Justice Center in Dodoma.

Speaking outside the court Assistant Director of the National Prosecution Office Renatus Mkude , said the court found the defendants guilty of both charges brought against them after receiving evidence from 18 witnesses and reviewing 12 pieces of evidence presented by the prosecution.

He also said the case was heard privately to protect the dignity of those involved. In delivering the verdict, he stated, "Cases of this nature are heard behind closed doors to protect the involved parties. We are satisfied with the prosecution's evidence and have reached a conclusion today."

The defendants were first arraigned on August 19, 2024, facing charges of gang rape and sodomy of the victim, identified in court as "XY."

They denied the charges, and due to the seriousness of the case, bail was not granted. After several sessions, the court found them guilty on both counts.

The court also emphasized that either party has the right to appeal.

"If any party, whether from the prosecution or the defense, is dissatisfied with the ruling, they may appeal. However, justice has been served in accordance with the legal procedures of our country," concluded Renatus Mkude.