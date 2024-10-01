Uganda: Two Children Swept Away By Floodwaters in Masaka During Heavy Rains

Tragedy struck Masaka City last evening as heavy rains swept away two young children, Shona Namugga 2-and-a-half-year-old and Culton Mwanje 3 years old.

Their bodies were later recovered from Ndyabusole swamp in Kasana village, Nyendo-Mukungwe division, along the Masaka-Bukakata road.

Residents faced a harrowing search, battling for hours before discovering the bodies in the swamp, approximately a kilometre from the road where the children were swept away. The heavy rains, which started around 6:30 p.m. and lasted until 11 p.m., caused severe flooding, leading to the tragic incident.

Ssalongo Ponny Kazibwe, who witnessed the incident, recounted the events, explaining that a motorcycle carrying two women and their children was attempting to cross a small drainage channel when the floodwaters overpowered them.

"As they tried to navigate the channel around Notre dame high school sign post, the water hit the motorcycle forcefully, throwing the women and children into the stream. While the mothers managed to save themselves, the children were not as fortunate," Kazibwe explained. "One mother tied herself to Buge fish farm signpost, calling out to her companion to do the same, which is how they survived," he added.

Another resident, Edward Ssegawa, described the heart-wrenching moment one of the mothers tried to save her child but lost her grip after hitting her head on the road, unable to hold on as the floodwaters dragged the child away.

Residents voiced their frustration, blaming the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) for the tragedy, accusing the agency of failing to maintain proper drainage systems along the road. They claimed that the open trenches along the highway exacerbated the flooding and contributed to the children's deaths.

Responding to these concerns, UNRA spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa explained that some drainage systems remain open to ensure efficient water flow. "We cover drainage systems in trading centres, but on highways, we leave them open to facilitate the smooth flow of water," Ssempeebwa said.

Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed that authorities have launched a manhunt for the boda-boda rider involved in the incident.

"We believe the rider's overloading contributed to the accident. He lost control of the motorcycle, leading to this unfortunate event. We are investigating and will ensure that we will get him by using our CCTV cameras," Kasirye stated.

Meanwhile, the mothers of the deceased children are receiving medical treatment at Kitovu Hospital, still grappling with the emotional trauma of the loss.