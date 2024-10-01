Uganda: FDC Denies Involvement in Blocking Katonga Faction's PFF Registration

The registration process has been delayed due to a dispute with the Electoral Commission (EC) over the proposed party's name, colors, and symbols.

The Katonga faction, led by former FDC leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, is facing hurdles in registering their new political party, the People's Front for Freedom (PFF).

The registration process has been delayed due to a dispute with the Electoral Commission (EC) over the proposed party's name, colors, and symbols.

The Katonga group has expressed frustration and is threatening legal action if the matter is not resolved soon.

Unverified reports have surfaced, suggesting that the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) may be behind the delays, with some alleging that the party is using its influence to hinder the registration of the Katonga faction.

However, FDC National Chairman Jack Sabiiti has strongly denied these claims, stating that the party is not involved in the registration process.

Sabiiti dismissed the allegations, reiterating that registering political parties is the sole responsibility of the Electoral Commission.

"The FDC has no interest in the affairs of the Katonga group. The responsibility for registering a party lies entirely with the Electoral Commission. We have nothing to do with the delays," Sabiiti emphasized.

The EC had raised concerns over the PFF's proposed use of blue and white colors, which closely resemble those of the FDC.

This is a violation of the Political Parties and Organizations Act of 2005, which prohibits political parties from using similar colors to avoid confusing voters.

"They are trying to use colors similar to ours with the intention of confusing our members. But again, that's not our responsibility to resolve; it's up to the Electoral Commission," Sabiiti added.

Sabiiti also questioned the Katonga faction's intention to register a political party, given their public stance against participating in elections.

Dr Besigye and his group have previously criticized Uganda's electoral system, dismissing it as rigged in favor of the ruling party.

"They don't believe in elections, yet here they are, running around to register a political party. It makes no sense. They need to be clear about what they really want," Sabiiti remarked.

Mobilisation Continues

Despite the ongoing dispute, the FDC is continuing its internal mobilization activities. Sabiiti revealed that several former FDC members who had defected to the Katonga faction are now returning, citing confusion within the group and a lack of clear direction from its leadership.

"We've already had dozens of members who had left with the Katonga group come back to us because they've seen the confusion and lack of direction there," Sabiiti explained.

He also noted that the FDC is preparing to launch the next phase of its mobilization efforts, focusing on Buganda and western Uganda.

This follows a successful first phase that saw the party solidify its presence in regions like Teso, Mbale, Kasese, and West Nile.

The Katonga faction emerged after a split within the FDC, with Dr. Besigye and his allies breaking away to form a new political front.

Named after their headquarters on Katonga Road in Kampala, the faction has been critical of the current FDC leadership, accusing them of deviating from the party's founding principles.

The group's efforts to register the PFF with the Electoral Commission have been delayed by disputes over the use of colors and symbols, leading to frustrations within the Katonga leadership.

The faction has hinted at taking legal action to resolve the issues.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen whether the Katonga faction will succeed in registering the PFF and what impact this will have on Uganda's political landscape.

The FDC, meanwhile, continues to insist that they are not involved in obstructing the registration process.