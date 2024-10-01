Kenya: Uganda-Kenya Bilateral Talks Focus On Safe and Legal Cross-Border Mobility

Officials from both countries discussed the need for a collaborative effort to enhance peaceful coexistence along their borders.

Ministers, permanent secretaries, and technical officers from Uganda and Kenya convened in Nairobi on Saturday for a crucial bilateral engagement themed "Safe, Orderly, and Legal Cross-Border Mobility for Peaceful Coexistence."

The meeting aimed to review the Memorandum of Understanding on the Cross-Border Transformation Agenda for Uganda (Karamoja and Sebei) and Kenya (Turkana and West Pokot), which was signed on 12th September 2019. General Otafire highlighted the objectives in a tweet.

Officials from both countries discussed the need for a collaborative effort to enhance peaceful coexistence along their borders.

They emphasized creating a framework that promotes the safe and orderly movement of people and goods between Uganda and Kenya.

By reviewing the existing Memorandum of Understanding, the officials aimed to identify areas for improvement and strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

The bilateral engagement underscored Uganda and Kenya's commitment to fostering peaceful relations and enhancing cross-border mobility.

Both parties recognize the significance of promoting legal and orderly movement across borders as a key element in ensuring peaceful coexistence and regional integration.

This meeting marks a significant step towards improving cross-border relations and promoting safe and legal mobility between the two countries. It is evident that through collaboration and dialogue, both nations can work towards achieving peaceful coexistence and fostering regional unity.

Additionally, General Otafire tweeted that the discussions included negotiating a Cross-Border Resource Sharing Agreement for the communities of the Karamoja sub-region and Sebei, Turkana, and West Pokot counties.